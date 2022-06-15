You can buy this castle in New Orleans for $500k

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The historic Irish Bayou castle in New Orleans is for sale once again, according to the building’s Facebook page.

It’s fetching an asking price of $500,000.

The 1,100-square-foot structure houses two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.

The property includes a fishing camp across the street and an empty lot on the water.

The landmark can be seen from I-10 heading east towards Slidell.

Property managers posted a video tour of the castle on YouTube.

A 14th-century reproduction, the “fisherman’s castle” was originally built by Simon Villemarette as a tourist attraction for visitors to the 1984 world’s fair.

The castle has changed hands several times over the years.

