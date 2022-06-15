Ask the Expert
WATCH: Police chase ends in high-speed crash in New Orleans

A police chase ended in a high-speed crash, leaving four people injured in New Orleans on Tuesday.
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A police chase ended in a high-speed crash, leaving four people injured in New Orleans on Tuesday.

Police say that three vehicles were involved in the wreck, and all who were injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. No fatalities were reported.

The dramatic scene was captured on surveillance video from a business in the area.

In the video, a blue car being tailed by New Orleans police speeds through a red light at an intersection, careening into the passenger’s side of a white truck. The truck flips over onto its hood, smashing the front end of a third car and coming to rest on its passenger’s side door.

The New Orleans Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau is investigating to ensure officers followed proper protocol.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

