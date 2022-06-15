Ask the Expert
Summer of Hope initiative continues in the Capital City

Summer of Hope.
Summer of Hope.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 8-week Summer of Hope initiative continues in the Capital City.

Announced by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the community events are put on by several organizations and citizens, with a goal of reducing violence within the community.

Upcoming events are listed below:

  • On Wednesday, June 15th at 6:00 p.m. at Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theater, watch the screening of Uncommon Allies, a film about a Kansas City mother named Rosilyn Temple who turned her pain of losing a son to violence into progress to help heal her community.
  • On Friday, June 17th at 7:00 p.m., join the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Baton Rouge for the 18th Annual Terral Jackson, Sr. Ole’ Skool Variety Greek Show. Meet DJ Marquis, Tony King, Cassie Cole, TJ Jackson, and all of the Divine 9 Fraternities and Sororities at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center for a night showcasing the legacy and impact of Black Greek Letter Organizations in Baton Rouge. Tickets are $20 a person and can be purchased at www.18thannualoleskoolgreekshow.eventbrite.com. Youth ages 4 and under are free.
  • On Saturday, June 18th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Galvez Plaza, Downtown, come down and celebrate Juneteenth with Unity Fest. This will be a family-picnic-style event. A jammed packed day filled with live performances, music, food, and fitness activities. Entertainment includes bands “Universal Language” and “Esco Soul Music” along with DJ Kicks and DJ Marquis. There will also be panel discussions at the River Center Branch Library Downtown with topics like economic empowerment, mental health, and public safety.
