Summer of Hope initiative continues in the Capital City

On Wednesday, June 15th at 6:00 p.m. at Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theater, watch the screening of Uncommon Allies, a film about a Kansas City mother named Rosilyn Temple who turned her pain of losing a son to violence into progress to help heal her community.

On Saturday, June 18th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Galvez Plaza, Downtown, come down and celebrate Juneteenth with Unity Fest. This will be a family-picnic-style event. A jammed packed day filled with live performances, music, food, and fitness activities. Entertainment includes bands “Universal Language” and “Esco Soul Music” along with DJ Kicks and DJ Marquis. There will also be panel discussions at the River Center Branch Library Downtown with topics like economic empowerment, mental health, and public safety.