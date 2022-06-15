Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Southern vs LSU will be seen by national audience

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fall college football matchup of LSU hosting Southern will be seen by a national audience.

Southern announced on Tuesday, June 14, that it has learned the game in Tiger Stadium will air on SEC Network. It is the first meeting between the two teams on the gridiron.

The game is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

New Orleans Saints
Saints start minicamp
Jameis Winston has said and done all the right things on his road to recovery. He has been a...
Saints QB Jameis Winston still recovering from injury
Glen Oaks Panthers
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Glen Oaks Panthers
New Orleans Saints start minicamp.
Saints start minicamp