Southern vs LSU will be seen by national audience

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fall college football matchup of LSU hosting Southern will be seen by a national audience.

Southern announced on Tuesday, June 14, that it has learned the game in Tiger Stadium will air on SEC Network. It is the first meeting between the two teams on the gridiron.

The game is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.