Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Search underway for 21-year-old Raceland man swept away in Idaho river

Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with his girlfriend in Idaho.(Twitter/Keion Monique)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMETT, Idaho (WVUE) - A Louisiana man is still missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Idaho on Saturday, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department has been out searching for 21-year-old Everette Jackson, of Raceland, for days. His family, who traveled all the way from Louisiana, said he went tubing on the river with his girlfriend and was swept by a current after they missed their exit from the river.

Jackson is a graduate of Central Lafourche High School and is a freshman basketball player at LSUE.

“When it’s your family member, no one is going to look for him, like you would look for him,” his niece Breon Lyons said.

Everette’s family isn’t giving up hope and spent the day walking up and down the riverbanks in Emmett after landing in Idaho.

“We’ve been out here since about 8:30 a.m. just patrolling the area, checking the river and just calling out for his name just trying to pray to god to just show us a sign,” his niece added.

One of his sisters, Meagan Jackson, says she was given a sign this morning while searching.

“I was standing by the river and I said ‘baby boy please give me any sign.’ and I walked the to rocks after I finished praying, and feathers fell out of the tree to the ground, but I saw no bird. I’m holding onto that,” she said.

The family started a GoFundMe to help out with travel costs.

“He’s coming home, we’re not stopping,” they said. “There’s no, ‘OK I’ve got to leave.’ We are going to find him and we are taking him home. That’s it.”

The Gem County Sheriff’s Department is urging the public to stay away from the river while they continue this search. They warn that the rapid flow high water level and cold water temperatures present life-threatening conditions and it’s best to stay clear of the area.

His family said to know him was to love him and described him as the sweetest person and one of life’s biggest blessings.

“It hits different when it’s your family member,” his sister Kenya Lyons said.

His family had to wait until Monday to fly out to Boise due to bad weather in the Treasure Valley. Once the weather cleared out, they took the next flight out and landed in Idaho around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“We were so far away in Louisiana to where we couldn’t help him. We weren’t there to help him,” Breon said.

With high flows and murky water, the sheriff’s department said it’s hard to see anything in the river, but the search crew is using jet boats, drones, and a helicopter to search.

“I’ve got two river boats out on the river searching the banks as we speak,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said. “We’ve got a couple of spotters who are looking up and down the bank as well.”

A spokesperson for the United Cajun Navy says they’ve contracted an Idaho-based pilot, who helped in Ida recovery efforts, to assist the family and are flying out a K9 team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Litter
Litter task force discusses report on recommendations
June 15 Weather
Scattered t-showers return Thursday but temps still reach mid 90°s for many WAFB neighborhoods
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Infertility myths: The truth about gender, foods & age.
Infertility myths: The truth about gender, foods & age