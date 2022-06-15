Ask the Expert
Saints start minicamp

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday was the first day of Saints mandatory minicamp. As expected, a handful of guys were there but not practicing.

Payton Turner and Marcus Davenport were just a couple of players that fall into that category.

New head coach Dennis Allen said the goal is to have everybody ready when training camp starts in late July.

Jameis Winston has said and done all the right things on his road to recovery. He has been a part of all the Saints' offseason programs.

It was a 100% player attendance for the first day of Saints mandatory minicamp but not yet 100% participation.

Michael Thomas and Taysom Hill are still recovering from injury. Both guys weren’t on the field for the media shooting portion of practice but Alvin Kamara was there in form. There remains a lot of uncertainty about Kamara’s status for this season. The All-Pro running back could be disciplined by the NFL for his alleged role in an assault last February.

You might hear from Kamara at some point during these camps. It might be August during training camp or it might be Wednesday or Thursday. During the open locker room media availability, Kamara was nowhere to be found.

