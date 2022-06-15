Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Saints put in more work in south La. heat on second day of minicamp

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have one more day to make it through this oppressive south Louisiana heat.

They will then call it a day and rest up to get ready for training camp in late July.

A few hundred fans were there sweating in the stands on Wednesday, June 15, on the second day of minicamp.

They were hoping to get a glimpse of Jameis Winston making a big throw or one of the other Saints’ playmakers doing something to catch their eye. Some settled for just receiving an autograph from one of the stars.

Head coach Dennis Allen said he just wants to see execution on the field.

He added those expectations aren’t just from the big names like Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram but every guy they end up keeping on the roster.

Allen wants to be able to count on them when called upon at crunch time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Saints put in more work in south La. heat on second day of minicamp
Saints put in more work in south La. heat on second day of minicamp
Odell Beckham Jr. at the LSU Spring Game on April 21, 2018 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA.
OBJ to the Bengals? Speculation swirls after social media comments
New Orleans Saints
Saints start minicamp
Jameis Winston has said and done all the right things on his road to recovery. He has been a...
Saints QB Jameis Winston still recovering from injury