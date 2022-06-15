Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU assistant coach Dan Fitzgerald to be named head coach at Kansas

LSU asst. coach Dan Fitzgerald
LSU asst. coach Dan Fitzgerald(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald is set to become the next head coach at Kansas according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers. Fitzgerald spent nine seasons at Dallas Baptist before leaving to spend the 2022 season at LSU.

Fitzgerald is replacing Ritch Price who just completed his 20th season as head coach for the Jayhawks and recently announced his retirement. Price went 581-558-3 during his time in Lawrence, Kansas. The Jayhawks had a record of 20-35 and a 4-20 record in the Big 12 last season.

During Fitzgerald’s career at Dallas Baptist, the Patriots landed a league-high 69 players on the Missouri Valley All-Conference Team that were recruited and signed by Fitzgerald.

Before joining DBU Fitzgerald was head coach at Des Moines Area Community College in Boone, Iowa. In his five years at the helm of DMACC, Fitzgerald was awarded Coach of the Year by 13 different publications, as his Bears averaged almost 50 wins per season and advanced to the Junior College World Series on four separate occasions.

