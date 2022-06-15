No relief from the heat with another Air Quality Alert today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The song remains the same in our forecast as hot and mainly dry conditions prevail again today.

Look for partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 90s, and isolated showers and t-storms into the afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect due to Saharan dust in the area, so those with respiratory issues should limit time outdoors.

High pressure may shift just enough to the north to allow for a few more showers and t-storms for the latter part of the week, but model guidance is showing a significant spread in rain chances. For now, I’ve got a 40% chance of storms on Thursday and a 20% chance on Friday. Given only a slight increase in rain chances and that most will hold off until the afternoon hours, highs are still expected to reach the mid 90s.

By the weekend, high pressure once again strengthens over the region, resulting in a continuation of very hot and mainly dry weather. Morning starts in the mid to upper 70s will give way to highs in the mid to upper 90s. We do see some signals that upper 90s may become a bit more likely from Sunday into next week. With that in mind, be cognizant of the heat if making any outdoor plans for Father’s Day.

The extended forecast shows that we’ll stay locked in this early summer heat wave, with highs continuing to reach the mid to upper 90s through the balance of next week. Heat advisories may once again become necessary for the area as increasing temperatures and humidity could push heat index values into the ‘danger’ category.

In the tropics, we continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday advisory. But as we’ve been emphasizing, regardless of development or not, the high pressure dominating our weather should keep the system well to our south.

