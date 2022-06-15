Ask the Expert
Multiple suspects arrested after shots fired near old Ninth Ward naval base

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating reports of shots fired in the 4400 block of Dauphine Street.

Multiple subjects have been detained for questioning.

No victims have been reported in this incident as of this writing.

No additional information is currently available.

