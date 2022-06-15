Man dies two days after getting shot on Avenue L

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating another homicide.

The victim was identified as Delta Hunt, 30.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Avenue L between Woodcock Street and Woodpecker Street on Monday, June 13.

They added Hunt was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

