Local Celebrities Are Dancing For a Cause

Dancing for a cause returns on July 9th
Dancing for a cause returns on July 9th(LightFieldStudios | wafb)
By Keiristin Wilbert
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Arc of East Ascension is holding their annual fundraising event “Dancing For A Cause” on July 9th at 7:00pm at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building located at 931 St. Landry Road in Gonzales. Dancing For A Cause is modeled after the hit ABC show Dancing With The Stars. At this event, the “stars” are local celebrities, community leaders, and prominent Ascension Parish area citizens. The fundraiser will help fund housing, job training, educational programs, and activities. WAFB anchor Tisha Powell is one of the dancers for this year’s event. Tisha will dance with professional dancer Leonard Augustus, Jr. who is an Education Program Consultant with the Louisiana Department of Education. He also dances with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater.

Tickets for Dancing For A Cause start at $30.00. You can also vote for your favorite dancer. Each vote is only $5.00. To vote for a dancer and to get tickets for the event, visit www.thearcea.com/shop

