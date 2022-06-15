Ask the Expert
Litter task force discusses report on recommendations

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force met to discuss details of a report they must submit to the governor.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force met to discuss details of a report they must submit to the governor.

The following is from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor:

Today (June 15), the Statewide Litter Abatement & Beautification Task Force adopted recommendations and action plans to clean up Louisiana, which the task force will present to Governor John Bel Edwards by July 1, 2022.

“We will proceed immediately with some of the action items being recommended in the report. As we expand our efforts to clean up Louisiana, we were very encouraged by the more than 300 groups around the state during Love the Boot Week that pitched in to pick up litter. The passion is definitely there. Now, we need to harness that passion and channel it into our future efforts,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Chairman of the Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force.

Lieutenant Governor Nungesser noted during the meeting that discussions are set to begin on recommending litter laws in the next legislative session and requesting that municipalities adopt consistent litter fines throughout the state.

“The additional $3.5 million in funding the legislature provided this year will help with education, prevention, grants, and cleanup efforts that should put us on our way. I’m encouraged by the team effort of this committee and everyone’s passion to clean up our great state,” added Lt. Governor Nungesser.

Governor Edwards has declared every fourth Saturday of each month in 2022 as a Community Litter Action Day. However, if you cannot participate then, you are encouraged to choose another day to pick up litter in your community.

