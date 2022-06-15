Ask the Expert
Lawmakers begin special session to redraw congressional district maps

Lawmakers must redraw Louisiana's congressional district maps by June 20.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back to the drawing board as state lawmakers return to the Capitol on Wednesday, June 15 for a special session. Lawmakers must redraw Louisiana’s congressional district maps by June 20.

Governor John Bel Edwards called for the special session after a federal judge ruled the maps must include two minority districts. The maps currently include one.

The special session must end by 6 p.m. on Monday.

Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin is appealing the judge’s decision to redraw the maps. Arguments for the appeal are scheduled for July 8.

