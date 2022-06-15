Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011.(Charles Krupa | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach.

That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says