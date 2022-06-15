Ask the Expert
BRPD asks for help in identifying pair suspected of burglarizing home improvement store

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help so they can identify the two young men suspected of burglarizing a home improvement store on Friday, May 13.

Investigators said the burglary happened in the early morning hours. They added the pair tried to break into a second business after leaving the home improvement store but only managed to damage the outside of the second business.

Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

