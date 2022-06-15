Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge Youth Coalition offering series of programs, opportunities for youth

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are tremendous barriers when it comes to youth in Baton Rouge. Organizations like the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition are continuing to find ways to help high school students stay on track, helping them graduate from college and stay on track in their careers.

There are many ways you can get involved in the summer months.

Visit thebryc.org online or on Instagram at Baton Rouge Youth Coalition (@the_bryc).

