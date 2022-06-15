Baton Rouge Fire makes 2 separate arson arrests
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fugitive task force helped investigators put two alleged arsonists behind bars on Tuesday, June 14.
A spokesperson with BRFD said they arrested Jennifer Lindsay Ray, 38, and Lacey Nicole Bonaventure, 36, for two separate arsons.
Ray is charged with aggravated arson for a fire that occurred on Tilden Street on Nov. 4, 2021, according to the fire department.
Bonaventure is charged with aggravated arson, as well as attempted crime, for a fire that occurred on North Stevendale Road on Feb. 12, 2022, according to the fire department.
