All lanes open after traffic crash causes I-10 West to shut down
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-10 West was forced to shut down early Wednesday, June 15 following a traffic crash with reported injures. A van could be seen wedged against a guardrail on the Miss. River Bridge around 6 a.m.
DOTD announced the closure just before 6 a.m.
Traffic was diverted onto I-110 North, to the US-190 Old Bridge.
I-10 West reopened just before 6:30 a.m.
