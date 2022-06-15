All lanes open after traffic crash causes I-10 West to shut down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-10 West was forced to shut down early Wednesday, June 15 following a traffic crash with reported injures. A van could be seen wedged against a guardrail on the Miss. River Bridge around 6 a.m.

BREAKING: I-10 WEST is *CLOSED* on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an injury crash. I-10 WEST traffic is being forced onto I-110 NORTH to the US-190 "old" bridge. pic.twitter.com/iCFRe0UFuy — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) June 15, 2022

DOTD announced the closure just before 6 a.m.

I-10 West is closed at the I-10/I-110 due to an accident on I-10 West at the Mississippi River Bridge. Congestion has reached Perkins Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 15, 2022

Traffic was diverted onto I-110 North, to the US-190 Old Bridge.

I-10 West reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-10 West at the I-10/I110 and the right and center lanes remain blocked on I-10 West at the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion is approaching Acadian Thruway. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 15, 2022

