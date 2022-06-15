8 members of the Special Olympics swimming team takes home 11 medals

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - Eight members of the swim team were able to take home 11 medals in the Special Olympics in nine different events in Orlando, Florida from June 6-11. The eight members were part of Louisiana’s 58 athletes competing, against 5,500 athletes from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser sent a special congratulations to the members of the Louisiana Special Olympics swim team and their coaches, Megan Danos and Kenny Guedry.

“These athletes are great Louisiana ambassadors and it is such an honor to support and cheer them on. They have great sportsmanship and are so inspirational. They represented Louisiana with such determination, dedication, and talent,” said Lieutenant Governor Nungesser.

Below are the 2022 Special Olympics Louisiana Swim Team results:

Jill Egle – Gold, 50-yard Butterfly; Silver, 4x50 yard Free Relay; Bronze, 50-yard Freestyle

Alexandra Smith – Gold, 50-yard Backstroke; Silver, 4x50 yard Free Relay; 5th place, 50-yard Freestyle

Michael Love – Silver, 4x50 yard Free Relay; Bronze, 50-yard Butterfly

Patrick Black – Silver, 4x50 yard Free Relay; 5th place, 50-yard Freestyle

Emily Hinrichs – Gold, 100-yard Breaststroke; 5th place, 200-yard Freestyle; 4th place, 50-yard Freestyle

Sean Adams – Bronze, 100-yard Butterfly; 7th place, 100-yard Freestyle

Rodney Melancon – Bronze, 50-yard Freestyle; 4th place, 50-yard Backstroke

Michelle Heier – 6th place 100-yard Backstroke

“This is a dream come true for these amazing athletes, and their families. They truly represent all that is good in Louisiana,” said Lt. Gov. Nungesser.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.