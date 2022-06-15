Ask the Expert
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. James Wildcats

St. James Wildcats
St. James Wildcats(WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, La. (WAFB) - The Black and Gold of the St. James Wildcats are sporting a new look in 2022, with lots of new faces on the field and a new head coach roaming the sidelines.

Former Scotlandville head coach Levanta Davis, who had three years leading the Hornets, elevated after three years as an assistant with Robert Valdez, who left for Grambling after a state title and back-to-back Warrick Dunn Award winners.

One of the Wildcats’ top two-way players is junior Kobe Brown (No. 4).

In fact, 4-5-6 might be a good way to describe the playmakers for St. James’ offense, as seen in spring game action at Plaquemine.

Brown grabbed a pass from junior quarterback Brayden Williams (No. 5), and then, senior running back Kayden Williams took it across the goal line for a score.

