2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Glen Oaks Panthers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When we started Sportsline Friday Nite in 1990, the Glen Oaks Panthers were the bomb, going toe-to-toe with Catholic High and other powerhouses at the time.

After years out of the spotlight, Glen Oaks is working to get back its swag.

Sean Beaucamp is entering his fourth year as the Glen Oaks head coach. The Panthers haven’t been big winners yet, but they were able to score three district victories a season ago and the program is continuing to progress.

Considering some of the recent headlines that have dominated the Baton Rouge area, Beaucamp wants people to understand the true impact and significance of playing football for the Glen Oaks Panthers.

