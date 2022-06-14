Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSP: Elderly man dies from injuries following crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An elderly man has died from his injuries after being struck by an 18-wheeler in early June according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.

According to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police, the accident happened on I-10 Westbound near Highland Road around 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4. The elderly man has been identified as Nelson Nunez, 75.

LSP states that Nunez was driving a 2011 Kia Optima when his roof rack broke off and his items fell onto the interstate. Nunez then attempted to retrieve his items in the roadway. At the same time, an 18-wheeler was driving westbound on Interstate 10 and for reasons still being investigated, Nunez entered the roadway in the path of the 18-wheeler and was struck.

Nunez, sustained severe injuries in the crash was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries. A toxicology sample was collected from the driver of the Freightliner and was submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Baton Rouge traffic is bad now, but in just a few years it might be worse
A crash shut down I-10 West before Whiskey Bay on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Crash shuts down I-10 West before Whiskey Bay
Officials break ground on roundabout project in Ascension Parish
Officials in Ascension Parish broke ground on a project for a new roundabout.
Officials break ground on roundabout project in Ascension Parish