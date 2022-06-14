List of Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge

Ask the Expert
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several major Juneteenth events are happening this weekend in Baton Rouge.

The Terral Jackson Sr. Ole School Variety Greek Show is happening Friday, June 17 at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. More than 15 Greek step teams will be competing.

Terral Jackson Sr. Ole' Skool Variety Greek Show.
Terral Jackson Sr. Ole' Skool Variety Greek Show.(WAFB)

Baton Rouge Unity Fest is happening Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find fitness, live performances, panel discussions, and more at Galvez Plaza and Town Square.

Unity Fest.
Unity Fest.(WAFB)

There will also be a Juneteenth Celebration at the Grind and a Juneteenth Experience Pop-Up Shop at Vegan-Friendly Foods on Sunday, June 19.

Pop up shop.
Pop up shop.(WAFB)

