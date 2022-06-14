Ask the Expert
THE INVESTIGATORS: BR police union calling for civil service board member to step down amid pending felony charges

In a scathing letter, the president of the Baton Rouge Police Union is demanding Brandon...
In a scathing letter, the president of the Baton Rouge Police Union is demanding Brandon Williams, an appointed member of the local Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, step down.(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a scathing letter, the president of the Baton Rouge Police Union is demanding Brandon Williams, an appointed member of the local Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, step down.

The letter cites felony warrants that were issued for him back in 2020, including for theft of property more than $25,000 and burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

The warrants were cut back in September 2020 and Williams was appointed to the board at a meeting about a month later in October 2020.

“Given his history, I just think there is a question over whether he can truly be impartial based on his history with officers,” said Bill Profita, a spokesperson with the union. “What if he had a run-in with an officer that also has to go before the board?”

The 9News Investigators are working to get to the bottom of whether Williams’ appointment follows the law.

According to Louisiana law regarding appointments to the civil service board in question, it appears that a person can serve on the board as long as they have not been convicted of a felony.

“He is innocent until proven guilty but certainly he should step down as long as there is a pending court cases against him tied to a felony charge,” Profita added.

Williams is set to go to court on  Aug. 2, 2022, on the theft charge against him.

You can read the full letter from the police union below:

This is the full letter from the Baton Rouge Police Union.
This is the full letter from the Baton Rouge Police Union.

