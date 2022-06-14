Independence man wanted for attempted second degree murder, Tangipahoa sheriff says

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for an Independence man who is wanted for multiple crimes, including attempted second-degree murder, the sheriff’s office says.

Laurence Dillion Ellzey, 26, was identified over the past weekend as the suspect of a shooting that occurred on Saturday, June 11.

The sheriff’s office says that Ellzey allegedly pulled alongside another vehicle traveling on Highway 1063 near Noto Road and began firing, striking the victim once in the back. The victim was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital where he received treatment.

From the incident, Ellzey has numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest, including:

(1) Count - Attempted Second Degree Murder

(1) Count - Aggravated Assault Drive-By Shooting

(1) Count - Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

(1) Count Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

Ellzey is also wanted for the following charges stemming from another incident in 2021:

(1) count - Felony Theft

(1) count Simple Burglary

Ellzey is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds. Ellzey is believed to be traveling in a green 2001 Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck with lots of damage to the exterior.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ellzey, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

