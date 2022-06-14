Heat continues with another Air Quality Alert Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today as high pressure remains in control. Highs will again top out in the mid-90s for most, with only a slim chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Moisture levels look as though they’re trending slightly lower and that may be enough to keep heat index values below 105°. With that in mind, no Heat Advisory is posted for today.

Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, June 14. (WAFB)

We do have another Air Quality Alert posted for Tuesday as Saharan dust continues to impact the area. Those with respiratory issues should limit time outdoors as particulate levels could reach the ‘Code Orange’ level, or ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.’ The thinking is that the dust should disperse and shift a bit to our west by Wednesday, allowing for some improvement in air quality.

Air Quality Alert for Tuesday, June 14. (WAFB)

Otherwise, hot weather continues through the week, but the dome of high pressure responsible for our heat may shift far enough northward to allow a few more showers and thunderstorms by late in the week. For now, I’ve got rain chances posted at 30% on Thursday and Friday, but there’s some potential they could trend a little higher.

The ridge of high pressure is expected to once again strengthen by the weekend, leading to another extended run of hot and mainly dry weather into next week. Highs in the mid-90s will remain common, with the upper 90s not out of the question.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, June 14. (WAFB)

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the western Caribbean for potential development. Development chances are listed at 40% as of 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. If anything does develop, the ridge of high pressure responsible for our hot and dry weather would likely keep any tropical systems to our south into next week.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 14. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.