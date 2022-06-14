Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fisher-Price, US regulators warn of infant deaths in rockers

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or...
A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fisher-Price and U.S. product safety regulators are telling parents not to let their infants fall asleep in the company’s rockers after 13 infants died in the devices between 2009 and 2021.

The deaths happened when the babies fell asleep in Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers.

The company, along with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in them.

Other similar baby rockers were recalled in 2021 and 2019.

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Clyburn: US failed to stop fraud in COVID-19 loan programs
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded
Officials from Baton Rouge Community College and Southern University signed an affiliation...
BRCC and Southern University sign nursing affiliation agreement