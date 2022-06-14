Ask the Expert
'Everybody's just watching their money right now:' Inflation burying people across Baton Rouge area

Inflation and high gas prices are impacting just about everyone, but what about the people right here in the Baton Rouge area?
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. stocks plunged Monday as investors grow more nervous about inflation.

Experts fear a recession could be coming, as people in the Baton Rouge area change how they live their daily lives and spend their money, whether it be at the grocery store, work, or plans for summer.

You hear it all the time from the folks up in Washington D.C.

“In my state, the price of gas is so high, that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere,” said U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R), Louisiana.

“We’re not the only country dealing with what we’re seeing at the moment as it relates to inflation. You know Putin, Putin’s price hike, inflation coming out of a once-in-a-generation global pandemic, all of those things play a factor,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary.

Inflation and high gas prices are impacting just about everyone.

“Everybody’s just watching their money right now,” said Dale Prevost, a Watson resident.

“But it does make me a lot more conservative in my spending and things that I may have splurged on without really a thought,” said Claudia Lewis, a Baton Rouge resident.

“You know, we really pay a lot more attention to prices at the store,” said Mary Ehrhardt, a Central resident.

Three local people spoke about how they’re dealing with the rising costs and the big changes they’ve made, starting at the grocery store.

“Now I go with a budget in my mind of this is how much money you have to spend, and this is what you need to stick to,” said Lewis.

“My food budget is insane; it’s gone up $100-150 a week. So, it’s becoming more and more difficult, to buy the same thing I bought a year or two years ago,” said Prevost.

“Things like at the grocery store, buying the store brand as opposed to the name brand, and cutting back on all the extras that we used to get,” said Ehrhardt.

According to government data, U.S. inflation jumped to 8.6% in May, that’s a 41-year high—the steepest increase since 1981.

As for gas prices, according to AAA, on Monday, June 13, the national average for a gallon of gas is more than $5 while in Louisiana it’s around $4.55.

When asked if this impacts summer travel plans, Ehrhardt said, “We’ll be sticking closer to Louisiana definitely and not going out of state.”

“I’ve decided that we’re not going to do that vacation this summer because I just don’t really know how to plan or prepare budget-wise,” said Lewis.

“It’s just not in the cards right now, the money is better spent somewhere else,” said Prevost.

OneMain Financial has 5 budgeting tips to deal with this record-breaking inflation:

  • Cut down on unnecessary expenses.
  • Look for less expensive substitutes.
  • Buy in bulk.
  • Keep on top of debt repayment.
  • Use less energy if you can.
