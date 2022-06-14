Elayn Hunt correctional officer accused of lying about making rounds when inmate committed suicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center corrections officer was arrested Tuesday, June 14, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Officials said Master Sgt. Samantha Joubert, 28, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on charges of malfeasance in office and injuring public records for allegedly falsifying public documents.

According to LDPSC, an inmate committed suicide at the prison on June 2. During the investigation of the suicide, it was discovered that Joubert wrote in the cellblock logbook that she had made routine rounds at the prison when she had not, officials reported.

LDPSC said it turned over its findings to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Joubert was arrested. She is suspended pending the investigation, LDPSC added.

Officials said Joubert has worked at Elayn Hunt since April 19, 2018.

The investigation is ongoing.

