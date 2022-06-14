Deputies rescue teens who got lost on bayou while frogging

Ask the Expert
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office rescued four teens that were lost in Chene Blanc Bayou on Tuesday, June 14, officials said.

LPSO said the teens intended to go frogging but quickly got turned around. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, their cell phones were running out of power, service was spotty, and it was foggy.

“Thanks to #TeamWork, our LPSO dispatchers, LPSO Marine Division, LPSO Air Support, LPSO IT Division & our partners at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the teens & help them get back home safely,” the sheriff’s office said. “All were happy to be going home & hungry!”

All of the teens were found in good condition and did not need any medical care, officials added.

