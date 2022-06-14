Highway in St. James Parish reopened after closure due to chemical release
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office asked drivers on Tuesday, June 14, to avoid LA 18 because a large section was closed due to a chemical release at a plant in the area.
Deputies said LA 18 was closed from the Sunshine Bridge (LA 77) to St. Louis Academy (Mt. Calvary Street). The highway reopened around 4:15 p.m.
There have been no reports of injuries.
No other details were available.
