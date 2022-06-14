BRPD searching for missing teen girl
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teen girl.
According to BRPD Aria Washington, 16, was last seen on June 13, in the Goodwood Library at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard. She is around 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Officials state that Washington was last seen wearing a red shirt with black pants and tan combat boots. She may also be wearing a black face covering and carrying a black book bag.
Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Washington is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.
