Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BREC hosts Drag Brunch at end of June

BREC
BREC(BREC)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is hosting a drag brunch near the end of June called ‘Baddies Who Brunch.’

It’s taking place on Saturday, June 25, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Independence Event Center, which is located at 7800 Independence Boulevard.

According to BREC’s website, “Why wait for Sunday to get your bestest and baddest friends together for brunch? Let’s break all the rules and brunch on Saturday! High energy performances, amazing food and of course MIMOSAS! All ages are welcome, but keep in mind this is a Drag Show. We hope that you join us and become part of the party! Oh! And don’t forget to bring some cash to tip the performers!”

The organization stated the event is for individuals over 16 years old. Alcohol will only be served to those who provide an ID showing they are over 21.

Below are the prices:

  • $25 VIP – Inside Seating + Brunch$10 - General Admission Tickets (Show Only)Additional Add Ons+ $15.00 Brunch Add On
  • + $15.00 Bottomless Mimosas

CLICK HERE for more information.

BREC is the agency that connects people to parks and nature in East Baton Rouge Parish with a system that has more than 170 parks, including a unique mix of facilities, which mirror the history and rich natural resources in south Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Juneteenth events.
List of Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge
List of Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge
Organizers talk about Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge
Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge gets ready to celebrate Juneteenth
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome talked about the Juneteenth events happening around Baton Rouge.
Mayor Broome talks about Juneteenth weekend events