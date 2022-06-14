BREC hosts Drag Brunch at end of June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is hosting a drag brunch near the end of June called ‘Baddies Who Brunch.’

It’s taking place on Saturday, June 25, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Independence Event Center, which is located at 7800 Independence Boulevard.

According to BREC’s website, “Why wait for Sunday to get your bestest and baddest friends together for brunch? Let’s break all the rules and brunch on Saturday! High energy performances, amazing food and of course MIMOSAS! All ages are welcome, but keep in mind this is a Drag Show. We hope that you join us and become part of the party! Oh! And don’t forget to bring some cash to tip the performers!”

The organization stated the event is for individuals over 16 years old. Alcohol will only be served to those who provide an ID showing they are over 21.

Below are the prices:

$25 VIP – Inside Seating + Brunch$10 - General Admission Tickets (Show Only)Additional Add Ons+ $15.00 Brunch Add On

+ $15.00 Bottomless Mimosas

BREC is the agency that connects people to parks and nature in East Baton Rouge Parish with a system that has more than 170 parks, including a unique mix of facilities, which mirror the history and rich natural resources in south Louisiana.

