BRCC and Southern University sign nursing affiliation agreement

Information provided by BRCC and Southern:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today (June 14, 2022), officials from Baton Rouge Community College and Southern University and A&M College (SUBR) signed an Affiliation Agreement between the Nursing and Allied Health programs of both institutions. The Affiliation Agreement will allow graduates of BRCC’s Registered Nursing program to continue their education online toward earning a Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing (BSN). The RN to BSN partnership between the institutions is referred to as the 2+2 program.

The 2+2 program will allow BRCC students who completed their first two years of study and graduated with their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree to seamlessly transfer credit hours to SUBR for completion of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program. Students transferring to SUBR can complete the last two years of their course work at SUBR to complete their final 48 credit hours to earn their BSN degree. This agreement also offers an option for students to begin taking their required remaining classes through concurrent enrollment. This allows them to complete online classes with Southern University, while completing their ASN studies with BRCC. The 2+2 online program is designed for RNs to continue practicing in the medical field while pursuing their BSN.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our nursing graduates who want to continue their education and obtain a BSN,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Wille E. Smith. “The Affiliation Agreement with Southern University will streamline the process for our students to enroll and position them for future growth professionally within the medical field.”

“Over these last two years, COVID underscored the continuous need for well-prepared and credentialed nursing professionals,” said Southern University and A&M College System President-Chancellor Dr. Ray Belton. “I am proud to say that today, Southern University and A&M College and Baton Rouge Community College are providing another accessible pathway for those professionals to be educated and primed to address the healthcare needs of the people in our communities.”

Currently, there is a strong demand for registered nurses with a BSN degree to fill critical leadership roles in the healthcare industry throughout the state of Louisiana. The Affiliation Agreement will create a pathway for BRCC registered nurses who have earned an ASN degree to have an opportunity to continue their education by transferring credit hours and enrolling in the online RN to BSN program at SUBR.

In addition to the signing ceremony, BRCC and Chancellor Smith recognized Southern University System President and Chancellor of SUBR Dr. Ray Belton for his 35 years of service as he prepares to retire at the end of June. In 2015, Dr. Belton made history by becoming Southern University’s first president-chancellor when the Southern University System Board of Supervisors combined the roles. The special recognition for Dr. Belton took place in conjunction with the signing ceremony.

BRCC and SUBR are both approved by the Louisiana Board of Nursing and are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Both institutions serve constituency needs and are responsive, student-oriented institutions that prepare students to become productive members of society as well as promote academic development and improvement in the quality of life of citizens in their regions.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.