BRCC, Southern University reach partnership to help launch students into nursing school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid a nationwide nursing shortage, Baton Rouge Community College and Southern University and A&M College will launch a new partnership that will grow and train students to enter the profession.

The two colleges will sign an affiliation agreement for an online Registered Nurse (RN) to Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at Southern University for BRCC students who have completed their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree.

This will allow BRCC graduates to make a seamless transition into SU’s nursing program and prepare for the next level.

“This is going to be a gamechanger for this community,” BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie Smith said.

“The students get their RN from us, begins working to quickly meet the need of the region, and is then able to complete the baccalaureate level online,” BRCC Vice Chancellor of Academic & Student Affairs Dr. Sarah Barlow said.

Just about every state has felt the nursing shortage in some way over the last two years, and Louisiana has not been immune.

“Nursing is of course in high demand in the midst of and coming out of the pandemic,” Dr. Barlow said.

COVID in large part has played a major role, but school leaders believe this partnership will provide some relief.

“We know that some folks retired, some folks left because they got overworked through COVID, and they might have been overworked because it wasn’t enough demand out there. So, these kinds of programs will help transition us to provide the demand that our hospital partners need,” Dr. Smith said.

In large part, they believe we will feel the impact here at home.

“BRCC is committed to creating and training people that are going to love and care for you, and your loved ones, and make sure that everyone will have access to great health at whatever facility they’re in,” Dr. Barlow said.

The colleges will hold a signing ceremony Tuesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. on the BRCC Mid City Campus to celebrate the partnership. The ceremony will take place in the Governors Building Conference Room on the second floor.

