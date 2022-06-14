Ask the Expert
Blue Bayou Water Park announces opening date

By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the area’s largest water attractions is set to open after previous delays due to staffing shortages.

The Blue Bayou Water Park and the Dixie Landin’ Theme Park, located off Highland Road at Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, will open Wednesday, June 15.

Both parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Aug. 7. After that, the parks will be open on Saturdays and Sundays only. The parks will also be open on Labor Day.

According to their Facebook post, the available attractions will be “limited.”

Admission may be purchased at the gate.

