APSO launces new crime task force

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Donaldsonville mayor has created a new crime task force to help address the recent uptick in crime across Donaldsonville.

Deputies assigned to the task force will patrol crime hotspots on selected dates and times.

“Over the last couple of years, there has been an uptick in crime nationwide, and our parish has not been immune from this. It is a necessary step that we increase law enforcement presence and be more visible in order to discourage bad behavior. Donaldsonville is a great city with rich culture and history, and we want to preserve that for the safety of our citizens who live there,” stated Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Sheriff Webre met with Mayor Leroy Sullivan and the Donaldsonville City Council to discuss operations of the Task Force.

“We welcome this increase of additional law enforcement resources to Donaldsonville,” stated Mayor Leroy Sullivan. “It’s imperative that we take these steps to ensure that our families here feel safe during their daily routines, and when they close their eyes at night. I am confident that Sheriff Webre and his team will be vigilant and transparent during these efforts to keep our city safe.” Mayor Sullivan and the City Council have committed to providing funding and resources for this joint initiative.

