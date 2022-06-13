Ask the Expert
YOUR MONEY: How to save on your energy bill this summer

Heading into the summer, keeping your rising energy bills down might be easier than you think.
Heading into the summer, keeping your rising energy bills down might be easier than you think.
By Liz Koh
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not officially summer but some people are already reporting skyrocketing energy bills.

Utility company Entergy said heating and cooling costs make up about 55 percent of an average customer’s electric bill.

There are also some simple habits you can implement to save on your monthly utility bill.

First, change your air filter. Some AC units require monthly cleaning or replacing so experts recommend getting in the habit of checking your filter every month.

You may sweat at the sound of this but set your thermostat to 78 degrees, or the highest comfortable temperature.

Entergy said every degree lower than 78 can raise your bill as much as three percent.

If you’re tech savvy, buy a programmable thermostat. This can help you control your thermostat when you’re not home which can ultimately help keep that bill low.

Take advantage of your ceiling fans. Those, along with box or oscillating fans, use very little electricity to circulate air.

There’s also a more efficient way to run a ceiling fan. It’s all about direction. During summer months, make sure your ceiling fans are rotating counterclockwise. That pushes cooler air down into the room.

Close the blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in.

Turn the lights off to any room you’re not using and and make sure you close the air condition vents in those rooms too.

Do a walk-around on the perimeter of your home. Check for cracks or holes around doors, windows and ductwork. Weather stripping and caulk can help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

Entergy also offers something called level billing. Customers who choose this option can expect a more even month-to-month bill because the company averages your usage across 12 months.

Each month, that average is re-calculated and adjusted based on how much energy you use.

This is something to consider as we approach even hotter temperatures soon.

