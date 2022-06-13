WAFB adds The Jordy Culotta Show to its lineup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB announced today a new partnership with The Jordy Culotta Show adding to its current list of programming on the WAFB+ streaming platform. Jordy Culotta, a Baton Rouge native, launched The Jordy Culotta Show in April of 2021. The show airs live weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on his YouTube channel and covers all things LSU, Saints, and Pelicans along with the latest news on high school athletics and recruiting.

You can now also find Jordy’s daily programs on WAFB+, a streaming app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and AppleTV. In addition, Jordy will make regular appearances on WAFB 9NEWS This Morning and his daily interviews will be featured on WAFB’s evening newscasts.

“We are so excited to partner with WAFB. This is an opportunity for our team to reach a new audience and increase exposure through additional platforms,” said Jordy Culotta, founder, and host of The Jordy Culotta Show. “We are looking forward to creating new content together.”

Under this new partnership, WAFB hopes to reach a younger demographic of sports enthusiasts by sharing the colorful commentary of Jordy Culotta and his talented team, including Katie Alligood, Lloyd Courtney, Noah Tingle, Jacob Stewart, and a goat named Henry.

Joe Sciortino WAFB General Manager said, “Jordy’s passion for sports fits well with our goal to bring our audience the best in sports coverage. His growth on YouTube has been impressive and now his show will be available to our streaming customers on our digital platforms. He has a candor and passion that brings his audience closer to our favorite players and coaches. Sports enthusiasts like and respect his approach and we are excited that he is joining our team to bring more sports content to our station.”

This is a one-of-a-kind partnership that is a first for the Baton Rouge market. WAFB is looking to break the mold of traditional newscasts and expand its over-the-top services like video on demand and streaming through the WAFB+ app. Cable-cutters can still access WAFB’s content through their Roku, AppleTV and Fire TV devices. The Jordy Culotta Show airs weekdays from 7:00 am – 9:00 am on his YouTube channel and you can always catch his shows on demand on WAFB+ and www.wafb.com/jordy.

