U.S. Attorney’s Office: Baton Rouge man sentenced for defrauding elderly veteran

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shawn Phillips, 44, has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing money from a veteran, according to United States attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.

His office said Phillips became friends with the victim and stole more than $50,718 between January of 2020 and May of 2021. Authorities said Phillips got the victim to loan him the money by claiming he needed to borrow money before his large inheritance arrived. But Phillips was never actually expecting any inheritance, according to authorities.

Authorities said Phillips continued to defraud the victim even after moving to Georgia. He convinced the victim to send 43 wire transfers in total.

Phillips was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after getting out of jail, and he has also been ordered to pay $50,718 in restitution.

