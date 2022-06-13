Three injured after car crash ends in LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say three people were injured after a car somehow ended up in the LSU Lakes near Dalrymple Drive on Sunday evening, June 12.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the Dalrymple Drive/ April Street area regarding a car that left the roadway and entered the lake.

Emergency responders said the car’s three occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

