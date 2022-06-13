Theatre Baton Rouge presents first summer musical in 3 years with SHREK

The following is a press release from Theatre Baton Rouge:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Theatre Baton Rouge is so excited to present its long-awaited summer musical SHREK. This will be Theatre Baton Rouge’s first time producing a summer musical since the Summer of 2019.

SHREK will open on June 17th and run through July 3rd on our Main Stage.

Given recent CDC guidelines, TBR recommends patrons wear masks, but masks and proof of vaccination will not be required for entry at this time. TBR’s Covid-19 guidelines are subject to change at any time. TBR will continue to perform deep cleanings between every performance with medical-grade cleaning products, HEPA filters, and UV lights and wands.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all-new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek....” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand... and his name is Shrek. Shrek presents a treasure trove of creative opportunities, including costumes, sets, puppets (there is a fire-breathing dragon after all), and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

SHREK is directed by Marion Mayfield, music directed by Jamie Leonard-Brubaker, choreographed by Kristi-Anne Lyons, and stage-managed by Caty Steward. Tickets for this production are $25 for students/$30 for adults and are available now at TheatreBR.org or by calling 225-924-6496.

SHREK is rated G.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.