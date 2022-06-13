Sorrento warns about someone potentially posing as census worker

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Someone potentially posing as a census worker has been showing up at residents’ doors, according to Sorrento leaders.

Leaders say they have been notified about this happening just in the past few days. The town said they have not been informed by the United Stated Census Bureau about door-to-door interviews this year.

Sorrento is asking residents to be cautious about giving out any potential information to someone who shows up at your door.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should notify the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (225) 621-8300. You can also contact Sorrento leaders by calling (225) 675-5337.

