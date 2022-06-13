Saints mini camp preview

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will conclude their offseason program with mini-camp this week. However, unlike the previous three weeks of OTA’s, mini-camp attendance is mandatory, not optional. Head coach Dennis Allen believes everyone who’s supposed to be there will be.

" I would expect to see everybody next week,” Allen said at last week’s OTA.

This means several marquee players that we’ve yet to see in the open sessions should be on the field. Players like DeMario Davis, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Deonte Harty should be in attendance.

Though it may not be the complete picture, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will provide the closest resemblance to the 2022 Saints we should expect to see when the season begins.

It will also give us a clearer picture of who’s still not completely healthy. As of now, Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner have been rehabbing injuries. Allen has already said that Thomas is doubtful to participate. Safety Marcus Maye has been doing some light work as he recovers as well.

Quarterback Jameis Winston should be on the field. He’s been working throughout OTA’s. The question is how much does he do? In recent weeks Winston has done everything but full team periods. We’ll see if that changes this week.

