Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Saints mini camp preview

New Orleans Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave (12), high fives...
New Orleans Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave (12), high fives quarterback Jameis Winston (2). (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will conclude their offseason program with mini-camp this week. However, unlike the previous three weeks of OTA’s, mini-camp attendance is mandatory, not optional. Head coach Dennis Allen believes everyone who’s supposed to be there will be.

" I would expect to see everybody next week,” Allen said at last week’s OTA.

This means several marquee players that we’ve yet to see in the open sessions should be on the field. Players like DeMario Davis, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Deonte Harty should be in attendance.

Though it may not be the complete picture, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will provide the closest resemblance to the 2022 Saints we should expect to see when the season begins.

It will also give us a clearer picture of who’s still not completely healthy. As of now, Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner have been rehabbing injuries. Allen has already said that Thomas is doubtful to participate. Safety Marcus Maye has been doing some light work as he recovers as well.

Quarterback Jameis Winston should be on the field. He’s been working throughout OTA’s. The question is how much does he do? In recent weeks Winston has done everything but full team periods. We’ll see if that changes this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz announces he’s cleared to play
Saints rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor of Tennessee is looking forward to competing...
Saints rookie DB Alontae Taylor looks forward to mini camp
Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston (2) and Andy Dalton (5) enjoy a moment during workouts on...
Saints put in work during OTAs with several new faces
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson (19) signal a first down during the first...
Former LSU, Saints WR Henderson announced into Saints HOF alongside Fred McAfee