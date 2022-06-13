REPORT: LSU adds Dylan Tebrake, 2-time Big East Pitcher of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the biggest weaknesses on LSU’s baseball team this past season was their starting pitching. The Tigers have started to address that by adding a pitcher with experience and one of the most talented in the Big East over the past two seasons in right-hander Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake.

Excited to announce that I will be grad transferring to Louisiana State University. Can’t thank everyone @CU_Baseball enough for everything they have done for me. Excited for this next chapter! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/poMAAfJlbC — Dylan Tebrake (@dylantebrake) June 11, 2022

Tebrake announced he will be transferring to LSU as a grad transfer and he announced the decision via Twitter on Saturday, June 11.

Over the past two seasons, Tebrake has won back-to-back pitcher of the year awards for the Blue Jays and posted a combined record of 16-2 during those two seasons. Trebrake struck out 190 batters in 165.2 innings of work.

Ma’Khail Hilliard led the Tigers with 73 strike outs and Ty Floyd was second on the team with 70. Hilliard also led the team in innings pitched with 77.0 and Blake Money followed with 66.0.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.