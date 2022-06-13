Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU adds Dylan Tebrake, 2-time Big East Pitcher of the Year

Creighton Dylan Tebrake (14) throws a pitch against Georgetown in the first inning during an...
Creighton Dylan Tebrake (14) throws a pitch against Georgetown in the first inning during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the biggest weaknesses on LSU’s baseball team this past season was their starting pitching. The Tigers have started to address that by adding a pitcher with experience and one of the most talented in the Big East over the past two seasons in right-hander Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake.

Tebrake announced he will be transferring to LSU as a grad transfer and he announced the decision via Twitter on Saturday, June 11.

Over the past two seasons, Tebrake has won back-to-back pitcher of the year awards for the Blue Jays and posted a combined record of 16-2 during those two seasons. Trebrake struck out 190 batters in 165.2 innings of work.

Ma’Khail Hilliard led the Tigers with 73 strike outs and Ty Floyd was second on the team with 70. Hilliard also led the team in innings pitched with 77.0 and Blake Money followed with 66.0.

