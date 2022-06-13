New Baton Rouge General school clinic coming to Caiborne Elementary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new partnership between East Baton Rouge Parish Schools and Baton Rouge General will bring a family doctor directly to Claiborne Elementary School for a school-based clinic concept.

This will launch with the start of the new school year. The hospital says a doctor from its mid city campus will be on site at the school for at least one day a week. Students will get care for several things like sore throat, cough, or sprain. Baton Rouge General says the on-campus clinic can also test for the flu and Covid-19.

“The goal of a school-based clinic is better access to quality care, less time away from school for kids, and more convenience for caretakers,” said Sabrina Honor, principal at Claiborne Elementary.

Visits to the clinic will not cost families and will be covered by most insurances.

