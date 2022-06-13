Ask the Expert
Naked man tased, arrested at gas station

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies tased and arrested a naked man, video from a bystander showed.
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies tased and arrested a naked man, video from a bystander showed.(Courtesy: Viewer)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies tased and arrested a naked man in the parking lot of a West Baton Rouge Parish gas station on Sunday, June 12, bystander video shows.

Witnesses said the man, who was fully nude, jumped out of a vehicle that was parked in front of the Tiger Trax store on US 190 in Erwinville, just before midnight Sunday.

The man then went into the store naked, leading workers to call deputies, a witness said. Video from the scene shows one deputy holding a taser in his hand as another deputy handcuffs the naked man.

Investigators have not yet released the man’s name and have not said what, if any, charges he faces.

