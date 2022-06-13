Naked man tased, arrested at gas station

ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies tased and arrested a naked man in the parking lot of a West Baton Rouge Parish gas station on Sunday, June 12, bystander video shows.

Witnesses said the man, who was fully nude, jumped out of a vehicle that was parked in front of the Tiger Trax store on US 190 in Erwinville, just before midnight Sunday.

The man then went into the store naked, leading workers to call deputies, a witness said. Video from the scene shows one deputy holding a taser in his hand as another deputy handcuffs the naked man.

Investigators have not yet released the man’s name and have not said what, if any, charges he faces.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.