Local fundraiser helps 2 injured Baton Rouge police officers

Metro Council members organized a fundraiser for two injured Baton Rouge Police officers. The event took place Sunday, June 12 at the Red Stick Social.(WAFB)
By Donald Fountain
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Council members organized a fundraiser for two injured Baton Rouge Police officers. The event took place Sunday, June 12 at the Red Stick Social.

Back in August of last year, Baton Rouge police Sgt. Jason Martin and Officer Carboni suffered life-threatening injuries while working at the scene of a car accident on Interstate 10.

“It’s a great opportunity to help people remember that our officers are out there putting lives and their bodies on the line for us,” said Laurie Adams, Metro Council member for District 11.

After the accident, Martin’s right leg was amputated while Carboni suffered head and feet injuries.

Carboni says he didn’t think he would be here today.

“It’s been a lot of tears and lots of emotions,” said Carboni. “I wouldn’t be here today, 100% would not be here today if it wouldn’t have been for my wife and son.”

“It’s been amazing. Everywhere we go we see somebody. They speak to us. They recognize us from all the flyers from TV. It’s been very nice to see all the different people talking to us, uplifting us and giving us encouragement,” said Martin.

Metro Council member Jennifer Racca also helped organize the fundraiser.

Racca says she knew Martin before the life-changing accident.

“As a criminal defense attorney, I was on an opposite side of the courtroom than him. However, we became fast friends we worked together,” said Racca. “Whenever I heard about the incident that occurred, my heart broke. This is a day about celebrating them and absolutely all they have endured and how strong they are and how they have been strong for our community.”

After spending the day with his family, Carboni says he still struggles to put in words how grateful he is.

“It’s touching, it’s something that brings chills to your skin. Like I said, it’s very overwhelming to know there’s people out there who care and is willing to show their support,” Carboni said.

