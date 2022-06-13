Heat and air quality concerns Monday, likely again Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat and air quality concerns will likely continue through much of this week. That’s because there won’t be much day-to-day weather change thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure dominating the local forecast.

Air quality for Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14. (WAFB)

The ridge will move little in the coming days resulting in a mainly dry, hot, and muggy forecast. High temperatures will remain in the mid-90°s for the next several days with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits. People planning to spend extended periods of time outside need to take heat-related precautions.

Heat concerns for Monday, June 13. (WAFB)

Saharan dust is also continuing to push into the local area. The dust has traveled all the way from Africa across the Atlantic Basin due to strong easterlies. These winds have carried the dust plumes into the Gulf Coast region over the last few days.

Concentrated (thick) plumes will continue to move into the region creating air quality concerns for particulates. Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Monday and we are likely to see another one Tuesday. People with breathing sensitivities should limit exposure outside.

The ridge may move just enough by end of the week that some slim rain chances will enter the forecast Thursday through Saturday. A 30% coverage for showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for each afternoon. Most will remain dry and hot. Father’s Day forecast is dry for now. It’s also very hot with highs well into the mid-90°s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, June 13. (WAFB)

There isn’t much change into next week. The first official day of Summer is Tuesday, June 21. No doubt it is already feeling like summer and will continue to feel like summer into next week.

